Report: 'He Did Not Leave On Crutches' - Naby Keita After Liverpool's 5-0 Thrashing Of Manchester United

A report has allayed fears of the seriousness of Naby Keita's injury picked up for Liverpool whilst playing against Manchester United on Sunday.

Keita had been brilliant for Liverpool as they tore apart the Red Devils 5-0 but there was widespread concern when he left the pitch on a stretcher following Paul Pogba's reckless challenge.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Athletic however gave a positive update on the Guinea international and explained why the injury may not be as bad as first feared.

'Keita was able to rise to his feet and join the celebrations. Pogba did not connect with his weight-bearing foot and he was instead bounced out of the way by the impact. He had not twisted anything - he did not even leave the ground on crutches.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Midfield Injury Issues

This update will come as a relief to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans as they are starting to have have something of an injury crisis in midfield.

Fabinho missed the game against Manchester United with a knee injury and Liverpool lost both Keita and James Milner to injury during the game itself.

Thiago is also currently ruled out with a calf injury and Harvey Elliott is out long term with the ankle he dislocated at Elland Road in September.

Keita Starting To Fulfil His Potential

Midfielder Keita has been subject to a lot of criticism during his career on Merseyside but there are real signs that he is beginning to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Injury issues have held him back since he signed from Red Bull Leipzig in 2018 but a run of games has helped him show some of his best form with goals also added into the mix.

Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners in a game where they completely dominated their opponents.

The goals came from a Mohamed Salah hat-trick, Keita and Diogo Jota as the Reds left Old Trafford with the three points.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook