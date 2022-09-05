Skip to main content

Report: Huge Boost For Jurgen Klopp As Midfielder Returns To Liverpool Training

Signs injury crisis at Anfield is easing as another player returns to training ahead of Champions League clash with Napoli.

Liverpool have received a boost 48 hours ahead of their Champions League Group A clash with Napoli on Wednesday.

The Reds travel to Naples for a difficult-looking match against the Serie A leaders in a stadium that does not hold fond memories for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Napoli Stadium

There was a huge boost for Klopp and Reds supporters on Monday afternoon however as Thiago Alcantara returned to training after a hamstring problem.

Spanish international Thiago has not played since he limped off with the injury issue against Fulham on the opening day of the season but could now return to the Liverpool squad for the trip to Italy.

Liverpool Thiago
The 31-year-old has been badly missed in Liverpool's midfield which is an area that has been the target of a lot of criticism from supporters.

Thiago's return coincides with news that captain Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for three weeks with his hamstring injury.

James Pearce of The Athletic reports that the scan has only revealed minor damage and he could return for the match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of October.

Slowly but surely Klopp is starting to get some of his key players back from the treatment room, and he will hope that with that performances and results will also pick up.

Liverpool

Liverpool Roberto Firmino
