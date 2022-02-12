Skip to main content
Report: Huge Update On Roberto Firmino Liverpool Contract Situation Amid Barcelona Links

Competition for places in Liverpool's front line is as strong as it's ever been and it looks like there is now an update regarding Roberto Firmino's contract situation according to a report.

All three of the Reds' famed front three which includes the Brazilian, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane only have 18 months left to run on their contracts.

Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Whilst there has been plenty of noise around discussions between Liverpool and the Egyptian, very little has been made of negotiations with Mane and Firmino.

The form of Diogo Jota and the signing of Luis Diaz has cast further doubt over the futures of the Senegalese and Firmino with the Brazilian recently linked with a move to Barcelona.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 30-year-old's status as a regular in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup, Football Insider claims a Liverpool source has told them that the club with offer Firmino a contract extension ahead of the summer.

Read More

The report says that Klopp still has huge faith in a player who has served the club so well over recent years and 'still has a big role to play'.

Author Verdict

With any deal, it will need both sides to agree so even if Liverpool do offer a new contract, Firmino will need to consider if he is willing to accept the fact he may not be a regular going forwards.

If he decides he wants regular football, it may be that he is sold in the summer as Liverpool's last opportunity to cash in on a player who has been a major contributor to their success over recent seasons.

