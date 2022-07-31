Report: 'I Want To Stay' - Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Ends Speculation About His Anfield Future

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has solidified his commitment to the Reds by claiming he "of course" wants to remain at the club, according to a report in the Mirror.

The Brazilian international was signed back in 2015 from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and has been a key component of the Reds' success under German manager Jurgen Klopp.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The 30-year-old previously formed part of Liverpool's formidable front three alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane. Despite Mane deciding to leave the club earlier this summer, Klopp's side continue to revitalise their squad.

In recent weeks Firmino's place within the team has somewhat been questioned due to the additions of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and now Darwin Nunez.

However, the Brazilian has come to accept he will no longer have a guaranteed starting position in the squad and remains happy at the club despite recent interest from Italian giants Juventus.

The forward started ahead of new signing Nunez in yesterday's Community Shield win over rivals Manchester City and gave a straight forward answer when asked about his future at the Reds.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool embraces Roberto Firmino of Liverpool following the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"I love this team, this city and the fans. I'm here. I want to stay, of course," Firmino told TNT Brasil. Klopp also declared the importance of 'Bobby' claiming he hopes the Brazilian will stay at the club.

“Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team, the way we played in the last years was only possible because of Bobby," said Klopp last week.

"That’s why I’m really happy he was able to train for the majority of the time here in pre-season so far. Everything looks really good so I am absolutely fine.

"There is no doubt about Bobby’s quality. All the rest we will see how this year goes but he is essential for us.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |