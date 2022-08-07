Skip to main content

Report: Injured Thiago Alcantara Facing Another Spell On Sidelines After Scan

Thiago Alcantara picked up an injury in yesterday's 2-2 draw against Fulham and the early signs don't look good for the Liverpool midfielder. 

Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing draw at Craven Cottage, but the result isn't the only thing worrying Jurgen Klopp and the fans. 

Playmaker Thiago Alcantara went down early in the second half holding his hamstring, leaving the Reds manager with no choice but to bring him off.

Thiago

The Spaniard is known to have had injuries in the past, so a face of anguish was not a positive sign for the onlooking Liverpool supporters.

Reports this morning by Athletic's James Pearce confirm the worst fears of both Klopp and the fanbase, as a scan on the midfielder 'wasn't positive'. Pearce claimed that it could be another spell on the sidelines for the key player.

Will this force Liverpool's hand in the transfer market and finally go get a midfielder?

