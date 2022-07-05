Report: 'It Breeds Competition For Places' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Liverpool's New Signings

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes that the signings of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho can improve all members of the squad and help Liverpool kick on to win more trophies next season.

The Reds paid a club record fee £85million for Nunez last month, and agreed a deal for the signature of youngster Carvalho from Fulham back in April.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "I think obviously Darwin, we played against and saw him first hand and I think everything that we saw in those games… he reminded me a little bit of Luis [Diaz] when we played against him when he was at Porto.

"He’s that sort of a player that you know what you are going to get from – the athleticism, the speed, the strength, the power – and it was the same with him.

Darwin Nunez in Champions League action against Liverpool last season IMAGO / NurPhoto

"I remember having to chase Luis back at Anfield at one point and he made me stick it into fifth gear and then try to find sixth to keep up with him!

"You sort of remember those things and when he walked through the door that was the first thing I remembered – don’t try to get in a race with him if I’m expecting to win!"

Carvalho contributed 18 goals and assists in 36 Championship matches for the Cottagers last season, and Oxlade-Chamberlain has been impressed with what glimpses he has seen from the Portuguese teenager.

"Fab, he’s obviously a young player, very technically gifted. I saw a few little bits from him at Fulham last year and from guys I know there, they all speak very highly of him," he said.

"So I’m sure we’re going to see him learn from a lot of the boys around here as well and settle in.

"Just any new faces like that, it breeds the competition for places and a bit of excitement, something new and fresh, and that makes everyone stick it into the next gear to sort of impress and make sure the standards stay high."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |