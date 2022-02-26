Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Jesse Marsch Close To Being Appointed Leeds United Manager With Marcelo Bielsa Set To Depart

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marcelo Bielsa is set to leave his role at Leeds United with Jesse Marsch close to being appointed as the club's new head coach.

Marcelo Bielsa
Jesse Marsch Salzburg

Bielsa's team have endured a torrid week losing 4-2 to local rivals Manchester United before conceding another 10 goals in defeats to Liverpool (6-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (4-0).

Over recent weeks, Leeds have slipped towards the bottom of the table and are now just two points above the drop zone.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

It would seem as though the highly regarded manager will now leave the club with twelve games left of the season.

Read More

Romano also claims that former RB Salzburg and Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch is close to being appointed as the new head coach and talks are continuing with Leeds' representatives.

After a successful stint in Austria, Marsch left Salzburg to take up the role at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig at the start of the season but after a poor start, he left the club by mutual consent in December.

Whoever takes over from Bielsa will need to prove themselves quickly to the fans of Leeds who will be upset at the departure of the man that brought them back to the Premier League.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jesse Marsch Salzburg
News

Report: Jesse Marsch Close To Being Appointed Leeds United Manager With Marcelo Bielsa Set To Depart

By Neil Andrew
3 minutes ago
Marcelo Bielsa
Non LFC

'Goodbye Premier League', 'This Man Changed Everything' - Fans React To News Marcelo Bielsa Could Be Replaced By Jesse Marsch At Leeds

By Neil Andrew
16 minutes ago
Wembley Stadium
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup Final | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew
53 minutes ago
Leeds United Elland Road
Non LFC

Report: Leeds United Sack Marcelo Bielsa After Thrashing By Tottenham

By Damon Carr
55 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Congratulate Liverpool’ - Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Has Told His Manchester City Players to Do if the Lose Premier League Title Race

By Charlie Webb
2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Every Goal From Liverpool On The Road To The Carabao Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Diogo Jota, Liverpool
Match Coverage

Report: Huge Update On Diogo Jota Injury Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Liverpool Told Brazilian Transfer Target 'A Real Top Player' & Would 'Fit Perfectly' At Anfield

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago