    October 26, 2021
    Report: Joe Gomez 'Increasingly Agitated' By Lack Of Liverpool Playing Time, Player Has Spoken to Jurgen Klopp

    Author:

    According to a report, Liverpool's Joe Gomez is unhappy about his lack of playing time this season and has spoken to Jurgen Klopp about his role in the first team.

    The central defender returned in pre-season after a serious knee injury picked up on International duty that ruled him out for several months.

    Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez

    Limited Playing Time

    The report from 90min.com claims Gomez is fearful he will miss out on England's 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar.

    It also says he is becoming 'increasingly agitated' as he appears to have dropped behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order to be Virgil van Dijk's partner at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

    The 24 year old is said to have spoken to German manager Klopp about his concerns and standing in the team.

    Gomez has played just 226 minutes of action so far this season and made just two starts which came in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

    The report goes on to say that there is no immediate concern that Gomez will leave and he will re-assess the situation in January.

    LFCTR Verdict

    After a long term injury, Gomez was eased back during pre-season which meant he was a little bit behind Joel Matip.

    The retired Cameroun international took his opportunity in a Liverpool team that remains unbeaten and now there is a need for Gomez to remain patient.

    Opportunities will arrive for the England player over the coming months through rotation or as a result of injury and I'm sure he will be ready and waiting to take it.

    Liverpool will not want to lose a young, home grown player who was a key component in their successes of the past so Klopp will no doubt find a solution.

    Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez
