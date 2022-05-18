Skip to main content
Report: Joe Gomez Injury Update After Ankle Problem Picked Up In Southampton Victory

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce has provided an injury update on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez who picked up an ankle injury in the 2-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Joe Gomez

The England international hobbled off at half-time after a tangle with a Saints player ended with the 24 year old turning his ankle.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game he hoped Gomez had avoided serious injury and Joyce provided more good news this afternoon.

According to the journalist, Gomez has had a scan on his ankle and no serious damage has been revealed.

The club are also reported to be confident that he will be available for the Champions League final which takes place in Paris on Saturday, 28th May.

This will be a huge boost to Klopp who is already sweating on injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah.

