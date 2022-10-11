Report: Joel Matip & Trent Alexander-Arnold Join Luis Diaz On The Injury List

Liverpool's 3-2 Premier League loss to now top-of-the-league Arsenal this past weekend is continuing to sting them throughout the week.

The defeat continues the club's poor start to the season, with the reds currently sitting 10th in the league standings on as many points as their position.

However, the reds have been handed a double blow alongside the defeat, coming out of the fixture with three players having confirmed injuries.

Luis Diaz was yesterday confirmed to be out of action until after this year's winter World Cup, after leaving the Emirates Stadium in a knee brace and on crutches.

However as reported by The Athletic and James Pearce, both Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are now set to be out of action for a fortnight.

The report stated: "Liverpool’s injury problems have deepened with Joel Matip expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks by a calf problem."

Matip was replaced in the second half of Liverpool's most recent defeat by the returning Ibrahima Konate, who himself had just returned from a two-month injury layoff.

The Frenchman can now be expected to take Joel Matip's place in the Starting XI for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Fixture against Rangers.

In terms of Trent Alexander-Arnold, he reportedly "is set to be missing for around two weeks due to the ankle injury he suffered against Arsenal. He didn’t emerge for the second half after being caught by the studs of Gabriel Martinelli."

Joe Gomez was the man to replace 'TAA' on the weekend, and the same would also be expected going forward, starting with a midweek trip to Glasgow.

