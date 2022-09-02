Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury
There was more bad news for Liverpool on the injury front during the dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday when skipper Jordan Henderson left the pitch with a hamstring problem.
Despite grabbing the three points with a 98th-minute Fabio Carvalho winner, manager Jurgen Klopp told the media after the match the bad news that his skipper had left the field through injury.
The 55-year-old has had a torrid time already this season trying to deal with an injury crisis and whilst Curtis Jones returned to the squad in midweek, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all still missing as options in midfield.
According to The Times, the hamstring injury is 'serious' and means that 32-year-old Henderson could miss five games but a scan on Friday will assess exactly how long he will be out.
They also report that was the trigger for Liverpool to seek midfield reinforcements on transfer deadline day which led to Arthur Melo joining the club on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.
Whilst the signing of Arthur will provide Klopp with another option, he must be wondering when the bad luck with injuries will stop especially with Liverpool now heading into an extremely busy period with fixtures.
