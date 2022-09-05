Skip to main content

Report: Jordan Henderson Injury Update - Liverpool Skipper's Return Date Revealed

Reds now know extent of damage after scan on hamstring injury.

When Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson left the pitch in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield last week, he joined a number of the club's stars on an already lengthy injury list.

Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp has seen his team stutter at the start of the Premier League campaign but has not been helped by injuries with him at one stage missing ten first-team players.

After 32-year-old Henderson was ruled out with a hamstring issue picked up against the Magpies, the Anfield hierarchy acted swiftly to secure the season-long loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus.

The injury to Klopp's on-field leader appeared to be the trigger for Liverpool to re-enter the transfer market after the German had spent weeks denying the necessity to do so.

The news on the England international could have been worse however with James Pearce of The Athletic reporting that the damage is only minor in nature and as a result he is only due to be out for around three weeks.

That means Henderson's likely return for Liverpool will come after the international break on October 1st against Brighton & Hove Albion.

As to whether he will be fit for England's UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Germany remains to be seen.

