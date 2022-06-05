Report: Journalist On The Effects Of Liverpool Losing Sadio Mane

Pete O'Rourke believes it will not be an 'easy fix' for Liverpool to replace Sadio Mane, if he is to leave this summer. The winger is set to depart the Reds after six years at the club, with Bayern Munich leading the race to secure his signature.

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke said: "It’ll be a huge blow. Sadio Mane has been an unsung hero for the last six seasons at Anfield. He was one of Jurgen Klopp’s first big signings and he’s been an astute piece of business having established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time at Anfield."

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur IMAGO / PA Images

The Senegalese international has played a big part in the Reds success over recent seasons, and has been utilised in all three forward positions during his tenure at Klopp's side. Mane also recently became his country's leading scorer, after he netted a hat-trick in their 3-1 victory over Benin on Saturday.

O'Rourke continued: "To lose somebody of his calibre would come as a blow, because it’s not an easy fix to try and replace him, because he’s such a key player for Liverpool and never seemed to get injured."

The Reds are likely to invest in a striker to replace Mane, with Benfica's Darwin Nunez thought to be high on their list.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |