Report: Journalist Says Sadio Mane Departure Known For Months By Liverpool
Adam Crafton believes that Liverpool have known for months that Sadio Mane would seek a move away from Anfield this summer. Mane looks. to have his heart set on a move away from Jurgen Klopp's side, with Bayern Munich his preferred destination. The German outlet have had two bids declined by the Reds, and are expected to come back with a third offer in the coming days.
Speaking on The Athletic's Football Podcast, Crafton said: "They were framing it, even in May, saying that they would have a discussion after the Champions League final, but the conversations I was having sensed that the mood had changed, so they started planning, as good clubs should do."
Mane had said during the media days in the lead up to the final in Paris that he would reveal his plans after the match. In fact, he described his decision as 'special', which led the Reds faithful to believe he would extend his stay on Merseyside past the six year mark. But, in the last few weeks he has made his plans clear.
Read More
Crafton continued: "Salah has committed to spend one more year there and Mane clearly wants to go and I think Liverpool have known that for a few months now."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Darwin Nunez 'Travelling To Liverpool In The Next Few Hours' To Complete Transfer From Benfica
- 'Wide Of The Mark' Fabrizio Romano Provides Darwin Nunez To Liverpool Transfer Update
- Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk
- Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |