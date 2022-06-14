Skip to main content
Report: Journalist Says Sadio Mane Departure Known For Months By Liverpool

Adam Crafton believes that Liverpool have known for months that Sadio Mane would seek a move away from Anfield this summer. Mane looks. to have his heart set on a move away from Jurgen Klopp's side, with Bayern Munich his preferred destination. The German outlet have had two bids declined by the Reds, and are expected to come back with a third offer in the coming days.

Speaking on The Athletic's Football Podcast, Crafton said: "They were framing it, even in May, saying that they would have a discussion after the Champions League final, but the conversations I was having sensed that the mood had changed, so they started planning, as good clubs should do."

Sadio Mane Naby Keita

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool

Mane had said during the media days in the lead up to the final in Paris that he would reveal his plans after the match. In fact, he described his decision as 'special', which led the Reds faithful to believe he would extend his stay on Merseyside past the six year mark. But, in the last few weeks he has made his plans clear.

Crafton continued: "Salah has committed to spend one more year there and Mane clearly wants to go and I think Liverpool have known that for a few months now."

