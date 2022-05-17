Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks For More FA Cup Medals As A Number Of Players Miss Out

Jurgen Klopp has pleaded to the FA to supply Liverpool with additional FA Cup winners medals, after numerous members of the squad were left without one following the Reds victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

As per the Daily Star, Klopp said: "Dear FA, please send some more medals. Everybody has his part - we had the discussion, maybe we can order here publicly more medals.

"I cannot believe that the amount of medals is restricted, why would you do that?"

Jurgen Klopp
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The FA's rules state that 40 medals will be supplied for players and coaches, but due to Klopp using a massive 31 different players in the competition, some key members of the squad will miss out.

Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and James Norris are among the names who featured in the early rounds, along with the likes of Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
News

Report: Arsenal Legend Lee Dixon Praises Liverpool Pair

By Joe Dixon1 minute ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

Report: Liverpool Send Message Of Support To Blackpool's Jake Daniels As He Comes Out As Gay

By Joe Dixon2 minutes ago
Jon Moss
Quotes

'If There Is Ever A Time That A Referee Should Be Substituted, It Is Now' - Official's Performance In Liverpool Win At Aston Villa Criticised By Former FIFA Employee

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

'For Him (Tsimikas) To Get The Winning Penalty Is Great' - Virgil Van Dijk On The Importance Of Liverpool's Squad In FA Cup Triumph

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Thiago
Quotes

'The Trophy Is Like The End Of A Job' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara On FA Cup Success

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool | Premier League | Surprising Predicted XI Emerges Online Suggesting Klopp Will Make Nine Changes - Kelleher To Replace Alisson?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'We're A Pair That Love Jokes' - Thiago Alcantara On His Relationship With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Kingsley Coman Serge Gnabry Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

‘That Could Be Worth Pursuing’ - Pundit On Bayern Munich Player Linked In Swap Deal With Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane - Serge Gnabry

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago