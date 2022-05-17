Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks For More FA Cup Medals As A Number Of Players Miss Out
Jurgen Klopp has pleaded to the FA to supply Liverpool with additional FA Cup winners medals, after numerous members of the squad were left without one following the Reds victory over Chelsea on Saturday.
As per the Daily Star, Klopp said: "Dear FA, please send some more medals. Everybody has his part - we had the discussion, maybe we can order here publicly more medals.
"I cannot believe that the amount of medals is restricted, why would you do that?"
The FA's rules state that 40 medals will be supplied for players and coaches, but due to Klopp using a massive 31 different players in the competition, some key members of the squad will miss out.
Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and James Norris are among the names who featured in the early rounds, along with the likes of Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
