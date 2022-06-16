Skip to main content
Report: Jurgen Klopp Confident About The Depth Of The Liverpool Midfield

After what has been a successful week for Liverpool, signing Darwin Nunez for £67 million plus add-ons, fans have been left disheartened as Klopp recently announced there would be no more incomings this summer transfer window as he is content with the depth of the Liverpool squad.

The Liverpool midfield which is mixed with both experience and youth has been a talking point for a number of years now. The rise of Jude Bellingham has caught the eyes of many Liverpool fans who believe he is the perfect replacement for the ageing Jordan Henderson.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara make up the current Liverpool midfield. However, all three are seen somewhat as veterans of the game now as they reach the ends of their careers.

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho

But with no more incomings this transfer window according to Paul Joyce, Klopp has insisted that he is more than happy with the depth he has in midfield this season and is prepared to wait for the right player, despite heavy criticism from the fans.

Only recently were Liverpool struck by an injury crisis in defence, which in turn saw the midfield get starved of players as both Fabinho and Henderson were deployed at centre-back. Liverpool fans will be hoping that this story doesn’t repeat itself as Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are partial to an injury or two.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Jude Bellingham for the last couple of seasons. The addition of the young midfielder would suit Liverpool down to a tee. His energetic but also powerful playstyle is something that is so rare to see in the modern game nowadays.

Players Liverpool have also been linked with are the likes of Christian Eriksen who had a sensational season returning to the Premier League and also Gavi who is currently at Barcelona but hasn’t yet reached an agreement with the club over his contract.

What this does mean though is that with no more incomings, players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez can feel much more secure at Liverpool next season. Ox believes that with a smaller squad, opportunities will present themselves.

Last season Liverpool were involved in four heavily contested competitions, two of which they came out victorious. Therefore, Klopp will need all the players he can get, especially for the Carabao Cup and FA Cup where many first-team players are rested.

