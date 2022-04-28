Report: Jurgen Klopp Contract Latest - Liverpool Open Talks Over Extending German's Deal

Liverpool are stepping up talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over extending his contract at the club according to a report.

The German who joined the club in 2015 and has transformed its fortunes was widely expected to leave when his current deal ends in 2024.

According to a report from Paul Joyce however, Liverpool are stepping up talks with Klopp after he hinted he maybe open to staying on Merseyside.

FSG president Mike Gordon was in attendance at Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Villarreal on Wednesday evening and was joined by Klopp's friend and representative Marc Kosicke.

After a difficult last campaign, Klopp has looked re-energised this season as his team remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

He now has the strongest squad he has ever had at his disposal and has also acquired a number of potentially outstanding youngsters that will see the club flourish beyond 2024.

It is no surprise therefore that the 54 year old is tempted by the prospect of extending his journey at a club where he is idolised.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Klopp puts pen to paper soon so they can start dreaming about further success under their brilliant leader.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |