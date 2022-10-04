Skip to main content

Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash

Liverpool manager considering a change in tactics for UEFA Champions League clash according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp could change his formation for the Champions League clash against Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday according to a report.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp could look to change his formation to help his flagging Liverpool team.

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season which has seen them take just ten points from their opening seven Premier League games and they also suffered humiliation at the hands of Napoli on matchday one of the Champions League.

Klopp has not been helped by the injury crisis that swept through the club at the start of the season which at one stage saw him without 10 first team players.

Whilst that is now starting to ease, it looks like the German may look at some tactical tweaks to try and kick start his flagging team.

According to Dominic King of the Daily Mail, Klopp may look to alter his much favoured 4-3-3 formation for the visit of Rangers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This would represent a huge shift from the 55-year-old who has been unwavering in his determination to stick with a system that brought his team so much success.

King rules out a change to a back three but says a change to 4-2-3-1 could be likely for the visit of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team.

LFCTR Verdict

A change to a 4-2-3-1 has been called for by some section of the Liverpool fan base over recent weeks.

As to whether Klopp will move away from his tried and trusted formation remains to be seen but something is needed to give the team some fresh impetus during this difficult period.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Liverpool v Rangers, Reds To Recover Form?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Squad
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Nicolo Barella
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Inter Milan v Barcelona, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Predicted XI: Liverpool vs Rangers

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Ajax Mohamed Salah Calvin Bassey
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Ajax v Napoli, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Anfield
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Rangers - Champions League

By Matty Orme
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Team News: Liverpool v Rangers, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Inter Milan Midfielder

By Neil Andrew