Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season which has seen them take just ten points from their opening seven Premier League games and they also suffered humiliation at the hands of Napoli on matchday one of the Champions League.

Klopp has not been helped by the injury crisis that swept through the club at the start of the season which at one stage saw him without 10 first team players.

Whilst that is now starting to ease, it looks like the German may look at some tactical tweaks to try and kick start his flagging team.

According to Dominic King of the Daily Mail, Klopp may look to alter his much favoured 4-3-3 formation for the visit of Rangers.

This would represent a huge shift from the 55-year-old who has been unwavering in his determination to stick with a system that brought his team so much success.

King rules out a change to a back three but says a change to 4-2-3-1 could be likely for the visit of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team.

LFCTR Verdict

A change to a 4-2-3-1 has been called for by some section of the Liverpool fan base over recent weeks.

As to whether Klopp will move away from his tried and trusted formation remains to be seen but something is needed to give the team some fresh impetus during this difficult period.

