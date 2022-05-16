Skip to main content
Report: Jurgen Klopp Defends Liverpool Fans For Booing The National Anthem Before Their FA Cup Final Victory Against Chelsea At Wembley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended the Reds fans who booed the British national anthem prior to Saturdays FA Cup final against Chelsea in London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticised the Reds manager for supporting the act, with his spokesman saying it was a 'great shame.'

As per PlanetSport, Klopp said: "I've not been here long enough to understand the reason for it - it's for sure something historical - and that's probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever.

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

"The majority of our supporters are wonderful people, really smart. They understand, go through lows, go through highs, suffer together.

"They wouldn't do it if there was not a reason. That's what I know."

Klopp's men went on to lift the FA Cup for the eighth time in the clubs history, after edging out their opponents on penalties.

