Report: Jurgen Klopp Sending Off May Not Result In Automatic Ban

Liverpool secured a vital and significant victory at Anfield on Sunday when they defeated champions and rivals Manchester City.

In an enthralling contest played in a lively Anfield atmosphere, Jurgen Klopp's team emerged as winners thanks to a fine individual goal from Mohamed Salah in the 76th minute.

Mohamed Salah's goal gave Liverpool the victory against Manchester City on Sunday. IMAGO / PA Images

Earlier in the second-half, Pep Guardiola saw his team have a Phil Foden goal disallowed for an Erling Haaland shirt pull on Fabinho in a match where referee Anthony Taylor tried to let the game flow as much as possible.

Despite the intent of the officials, the match threatened to boil over on several occasions and did so late on when Bernardo Silva pulled Salah to the ground in front of the Kop.

For what was an obvious foul, Taylor waved play on which infuriated Klopp and led to the Liverpool manager being shown a red card.

Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card for his reaction to a foul not being given against Salah. IMAGO / PA Images

According to James Robson however, the sending off will not mean an automatic ban for Liverpool's match with West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.

The global soccer correspondent said that the FA will assess Klopp's behaviour before deciding on what course of action they will take with no action a possibility.

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst Klopp himself acknowledged that his behaviour was not as it should have been, his complaints about a foul were justifiable but whether that will be taken into account by the FA remains to be seen.

He will be desperate to be in the dugout for the visit of the Hammers however with the first signs his team may be awakening from their early season slumber.

