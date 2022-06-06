Report: Jurgen Klopp's Plans For Liverpool Youngster Fabio Carvalho
Jurgen Klopp has set out a plan for Liverpool's new signing Fabio Carvalho, who will join the Reds from Fulham for £5million on July 1. Carvalho featured as an attacking midfielder for the majority of last season, playing just behind Aleksandar Mitrovic. However, the Reds boss see's his future in a different role.
As per The Boot Room, reported by The Times, the German boss will utilise Carvalho across the front line in his maiden season at Anfield. The Reds may be short in the forward department next campaign, Divock Origi has already departed, and the club are also set to lose Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino.
However, Klopp's long term view is to use the teenager in a deeper role, as one of the midfield three. Carvalho is similar to Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in many ways, all three are attacking minded and have the ability to travel with the ball and pick out a pass in the final third.
The Portuguese teenager contributed 18 goals and assists in 36 league matches for the Cottagers last season, and played a big part in the sides Championship victory, which earned them promotion back up to the Premier League. Under Klopp's wing, the young midfielder could have a very bright future on Merseyside.
