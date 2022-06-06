Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Jurgen Klopp's Plans For Liverpool Youngster Fabio Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp has set out a plan for Liverpool's new signing Fabio Carvalho, who will join the Reds from Fulham for £5million on July 1. Carvalho featured as an attacking midfielder for the majority of last season, playing just behind Aleksandar Mitrovic. However, the Reds boss see's his future in a different role.

As per The Boot Room, reported by The Times, the German boss will utilise Carvalho across the front line in his maiden season at Anfield. The Reds may be short in the forward department next campaign, Divock Origi has already departed, and the club are also set to lose Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino.

Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho in action for Fulham

However, Klopp's long term view is to use the teenager in a deeper role, as one of the midfield three. Carvalho is similar to Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in many ways, all three are attacking minded and have the ability to travel with the ball and pick out a pass in the final third.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Portuguese teenager contributed 18 goals and assists in 36 league matches for the Cottagers last season, and played a big part in the sides Championship victory, which earned them promotion back up to the Premier League. Under Klopp's wing, the young midfielder could have a very bright future on Merseyside.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez - Liverpool Are Interested In Transfer Of Benfica Striker - Reliable Journalist

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Articles

Liverpool Potential Outgoing Players Transfer Profiles: Part Two - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Caoimhin Kelleher

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Ex-Liverpool And England Midfielder Danny Murphy Names Sadio Mane Replacement

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Naby Keita Expected To Renew Contract At Liverpool As Discussions Take Place Amid PSG Interest

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

Sadio Mane Transfer Latest: Bayern Munich Planning Improved Offer For Liverpool Striker - Agreement Now Expected

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
James Milner
News

'Nobody Should Overlook His Quality On The Pitch' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted As James Milner Extends Contract

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
James MIlner
Articles

'It's A No Brainer' - Fans React To News That James Milner Has Signed a New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
News

Report: Liverpool Transfer Target Calvin Ramsay On His Admiration For Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Joe Dixon5 hours ago