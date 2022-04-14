Report: Kevin De Bruyne And Kyle Walker To Miss Manchester City’s FA Cup Semi-Final Clash With Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have both been ruled out of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool according to a report.

Pep Guardiola’s team played a gruelling Champions League match against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening where a 0-0 draw saw them triumph on aggregate.

It doesn’t look like City have escaped from the clash unscathed with RMC Sport (via Actu Foot) reporting that both De Bruyne and Walker picked up injuries and will miss the match at Wembley on Saturday.

Both players had to be substituted during the ill tempered clash and it appears that the injury issues will keep them out at least for the weekend.

Assuming this is confirmed, it will come as a huge blow to City manager Guardiola who saw De Bruyne dominate Liverpool in the Premier League match last weekend.

The game at Wembley between England’s two biggest rivals kicks off at 3.30pm on Saturday.

