Report: Lionel Messi Wanted Sadio Mane Before Striker Joined Bayern Munich From Liverpool, PSG Interest Also Confirmed

Sadio Mane's advisor has claimed that PSG were interested in the striker before his move to Bayern Munich and that Lionel Messi was keen to play alongside the Senegalese previously.

The 30-year-old striker left Liverpool last week to sign a three-year deal with the Bundesliga giants for a fee that could rise to £35million.

Sadio Mane Bayern

Speaking to outlet RMC Sport (via Sport Bible), Bacary Cisse confirmed PSG's interest in the player prior to his move to Germany but admitted it was dependent on the future of sporting director Leonardo who has since left the club.

"Yes, PSG did indeed 'attack' Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with the German agent.

"They saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer of Sadio at PSG, but it ended there.

"Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat; we had to wait."

Cisse also admitted that Mane could have ended up at Barcelona a year before with Messi naming the player as a condition of him staying at the Nou Camp.

Sadio Mane Lionel Messi

"Last year it could have also happened with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who imposed Sadio Mane in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barca.

"He had given two names: Sadio Mane and an Argentinian central defender."

As a world-class player, it is no surprise to see Mane linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs and to receive high praise from Messi. Focus now switches to how Liverpool go about filling the void created by his departure.

