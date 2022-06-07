Report: Liverpool Ace Turned Down Aston Villa And Newcastle Offers
James Milner turned down contract offers from two of his ex-clubs in Aston Villa and Newcastle United, in order to put pen to paper on a one year contract extension at Liverpool.
The 36-year-old has been at the Reds for seven years, and his new deal will mean he is almost certain to retire on Merseyside. Due to the monetary situation at the club, with their limited funds and strict wage structure, the veteran midfielder and vice captain agreed to reduce his salary. His sacrifice will free up funds for wages and could boost the Reds chances of securing a new deal for Mohamed Salah in the coming months.
Milner featured 24 times in the Premier League last season, and eight times in the Champions League. He has become a vital cog in the Reds engine room since his arrival on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2015.
According to HITC, according to the news outlet Goal, Milner turned down offers from Villa and the Magpies, as well as a number of MLS clubs. Despite his age, he has proved an invaluable presence for Jurgen Klopp's side both on and off the pitch in recent seasons, and the experience and professionalism he brings to the club is exemplary.
