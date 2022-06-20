Report: Liverpool Aiming To Get Four Players To Sign New Contracts This Summer But Could Struggle To Convince One

After signing three players already during the summer transfer window, Liverpool are now targetting extending the contracts of four of their players as they look to the future.

Fabio Carvalho was first to be announced as a new Liverpool player as he made his expected move from Fulham, a transfer that was delayed from the January window after the two clubs ran out of time to complete the deal.

Liverpool then shelled out what could be a club-record fee of up to £85million for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as they look to replace Sadio Mane who seems destined to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

On Sunday, Calvin Ramsay became the Reds' third signing of the window with the defender leaving Aberdeen to sign a long-term contract with Liverpool.

According to The Mirror (via the Daily Mail), Liverpool will now focus their efforts on extended deals for Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Diogo Jota.

Whilst it looks like three of those four deals appear to be routine, there remains a question mark over the future of Gomez who struggled for game time last season and is reported to have grown frustrated as a result.

Liverpool hope to convince the England international to stay however and give him the opportunity to oust Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate to become the long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk.

