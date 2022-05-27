Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool And Brazil Striker Roberto Firmino On His Future

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has revealed that he wants to extend his seven year stay at the Reds.

The Brazilian's current contract expires next summer, along with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. 

With Firmino's role in the side gradually regressing over recent seasons with the additions of Diogo Jota and more recently Luis Diaz, many thought that he may look for a move away this summer.

However, as per Liverpool Echo, in an interview with TNT Sport, he said: "I'm very happy here. I’m grateful to God that I’m here playing for a great club with great players, winning titles.

Roberto Firmino Alisson
"I want to be here. I’m happy here."

Despite Firmino's wish to stay on Merseyside, it is looking less and less likely that he will be offered a new deal, with Salah and Mane most likely to be the clubs priorities.

All three of the contract seeking forwards are ageing together, and Jurgen Klopp may need to shift at least one of the three to bring in some younger potential.

