Report: Liverpool And England Midfielder Harvey Elliott Eager For More Game Time

Harvey Elliott is desperate to feature more for England under-21's, as the Young Lions begin to prepare for Euro 2023 next summer.

The midfielder was forced to withdraw from the squad last week after he tested positive for COVID-19, but has confirmed to manager Lee Carsley that he is ready to return, as they prepare to face Kosovo on Friday.

As per the Mirror, Carsley said: "He was asking: 'Can I get on the bench, can I get some minutes!' That’s always been the case with Harvey throughout the pathway, whether it be the 17s, the 19s or ourselves. He’s a player who loves playing for England, has played very well for England."

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott in action against Inter Milan

Read More

The 19-year-old has had a difficult 12 months. Just as he was starting to feature more regularly for Jurgen Klopp's side, he suffered an ankle injury in September last year which kept him out until late January. Although he is fully healed now, he has has a lack of game time in recent months.

Carsley continued: "If you think about the journey that he’s been on this season, he’s had so many highs and lows. It would be good for him to finish on a positive note. He deserves that. He’s got an excellent attitude, works so hard and is a good guy."

