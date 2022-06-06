Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool And Ireland Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher On His Future

Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed that he is unsure where he will play next season, as the 23-year-old the Liverpool shot stopper seeks more playing time. He featured just eight times for the Reds last season, and the fact that he is competing against one of the worlds best in Alisson Becker, makes minutes hard to come by.

The keeper is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, and as per Pundit Arena, in a press conference on Monday, he said: "I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens."

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher lifting the Carabao Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout last season

Kelleher signed a long-term contract on Merseyside just a year ago, which will keep him at the club until 2026. It is unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would want to sell the Irishman, he has praised him numerous times in the past and even claimed he was the 'best no.2 goalkeeper in the world.' 

Therefore, the German coach may allow him to depart on loan in order to gather more experience, with a potential view that he will be the Reds first choice shot stopper in the coming years.

Kelleher continued: “I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that... I’m not sure on what’s happening yet."

