Report: Liverpool And Manchester United To Battle It Out For Young Benfica Star

According to reports, Liverpool and Manchester United will rival each other for the signature of the young Uruguayan talent Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer. The Reds are in need of a Sadio Mane replacement, as the Senegalese internationals departure looks imminent.

Whereas, new United boss Eric Ten Hag will be looking to make a landmark signing early on in his tenure. The Red Devils are short of numbers up front, with the side being heavily reliant on the now 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

Darwin Nunez in Champions League action against Liverpool IMAGO / PA Images

Nunez could cost up to a whopping £100million, which despite his clear talent and potential, seems very steep for a player who is not yet proven himself in the top three European leagues. The price tag is likely to favour United, who will provide their new boss with the funds to do the business he wants this summer.

However, according to the Independent, the 22-year-old prefers a move to Jurgen Klopp's side, and it isn't difficult to see why. The Reds were two games away from completing a quadruple last season, whereas United finished in sixth place and suffered their fifth consecutive season without a trophy.

Despite the players preference, Benfica have stated that they are willing to accept offers from multiple clubs, therefore it may come down to which side has the most spending power.

