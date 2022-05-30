Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool And Netherlands Defender Virgil Van Dijk Given Time Off International Duty

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be given time off of international duty by Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal, due to the defenders intense season with the Reds.

Van Gaal's Dutch side are due to take on Belgium, Wales and Poland, before facing Wales again over the next fortnight in the Nations League. However, as per Inside Futbol, in an interview with Dutch outlet Gelderlander, the ex-Manchester United manager said: "I would like to give Van Dijk time off... He only plays the first game (Belgium) and then goes on holiday."

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip

Van Dijk has featured 51 times for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, having only come back from an eight month absence at the start of the campaign. Klopp will be delighted to hear the the powerhouse will be given sufficient time to recover from a busy schedule, in which the Reds played every fixture possible in all competitions.

Club captain Jordan Henderson has also been confirmed to be given time off, after the 31-year-old was not included in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for their upcoming fixtures.

