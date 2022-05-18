Report: Liverpool and Wales Legend Ian Rush Honoured With Mural At Anfield

Liverpool legend and record goalscorer Ian Rush has become the latest Reds past and present players to be honoured with a mural at Anfield, on the corner of Alroy Road, as per This Is Anfield.

The Welshman netted a staggering 346 goals in 660 games for the Reds, and spent over 13 years at the club across his two spells. Rush also scored 28 times for his country, across a 16 year international career.

The striker joins a rich list of names already with their own murals around the stadium, including the likes of Steven Gerrard, Ian St. John, Ray Clemence and Kenny Dalglish.

As well as members of the current squad, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and club captain Jordan Henderson.

The mural is well underway, and will be completed before the end of the season.

