Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool and Wales Legend Ian Rush Honoured With Mural At Anfield

Liverpool legend and record goalscorer Ian Rush has become the latest Reds past and present players to be honoured with a mural at Anfield, on the corner of Alroy Road, as per This Is Anfield.

The Welshman netted a staggering 346 goals in 660 games for the Reds, and spent over 13 years at the club across his two spells. Rush also scored 28 times for his country, across a 16 year international career.

Ian-Rush

The striker joins a rich list of names already with their own murals around the stadium, including the likes of Steven Gerrard, Ian St. John, Ray Clemence and Kenny Dalglish. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As well as members of the current squad, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and club captain Jordan Henderson.

The mural is well underway, and will be completed before the end of the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool, Van Dijk, Villareal
News

Report: Ex-Liverpool midfielder full of praise for Virgil van Dijk

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Steven Gerrard
News

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Will Not Contact Steven Gerrard Ahead Of Aston Villa's Clash With Manchester City

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Eddie Nketiah
News

Liverpool Legend Steve McManaman Doubts Whether Arsenal Star Is Good Enough For The Reds

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Martin Skrtel
News

Former Liverpool Defender Martin Skrtel Forced Into Retirement Through Health Concerns

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

'Like Having Ferraris In The Garage' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool's Squad Players After Victory Against Southampton

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago