Report: Liverpool And Wales Legend Ian Rush On The Reds Quest To Be 'The Best Team Ever'

Ex-Liverpool and Wales striker Ian Rush has claimed that if Liverpool complete the quadruple this season, Jurgen Klopp's men will go down as 'the best team ever,' as per the Mail Online.

Rush said: "If they win the quadruple, they'd actually go down as the best team ever - simply because no one's done it.

"We won the treble in 1984 and that was some achievement but if they go and do one better they'll have to surpass it's a simple as that."

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Reds have already secured two out of the four trophies, and their quest for a record breaking season is still well in contention.

Klopp's men need to defeat Wolves on the final day of the season and hope that Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa to add a third trophy of the campaign.

If they were to do so, their opportunity to win the quadruple would come against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May, 28, in Paris.

