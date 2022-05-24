Report: Liverpool And Wales Legend On The Reds Magnificent Season

Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes the Reds have had a 'fantastic season,' even if they do not pick up the Champions League trophy against Real Madrid on Saturday.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rush said: "If you had told me at the start of the season that we would have two trophies, you'd take it all day... They've been a joy to watch.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"Even if we don't win anymore trophies, I think it (the parade) will be an absolutely incredible occasion. I think there will be millions here!

"It's incredible to be a Liverpool fan at the moment."

The Reds already have the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup to their name this campaign, and after they narrowly missed out on the Premier League crown on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's men will be eager to complete the treble in Paris.

Whether they complete the treble or not, there will be a victory parade in Liverpool on Sunday, May 29 to celebrate the teams achievements this season.

