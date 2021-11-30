Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool Appoint Brazil World Cup Winner Taffarel As Goalkeeper Coach To Work With Alisson Becker

Author:

According to a report, Liverpool have appointed former Brazilian stopper Taffarel as senior goalkeeper coach. 

The 55 year old already works alongside Alisson as the national team's goalkeeping coach.

Taffarel Alisson

It's reported by Neil Jones of Goal that the 1994 World Cup winner will combine the role at Liverpool with that he does for Brazil.

In what is a shock move, it appears that Taffarel will work alongside John Achterberg who is the current senior goalkeeping coach.

According to Goal, Taffarel has already been at the AXA Training Centre recently to discuss the role.

Read More

It goes onto say that Alisson has played his part in pushing the club to get Taffarel on board and that the Brazilian will be in Liverpool as soon as he can get a work permit.

Taffarel enjoyed an illustrious career playing 101 times for Brazil, winning the World Cup in 1994 and two Copa America tournaments.

Further information will need to be clarified by the club itself as to where Taffarel fits into the current coaching setup and how that impacts the roles of Achterberg and his assistant Jack Robinson.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Taffarel Alisson
News

Report: Liverpool Appoint Brazil World Cup Winner Taffarel As Goalkeeper Coach To Work With Alisson Becker

58 seconds ago
Premier League ball
Articles

Premier League Betting Odds - Midweek Matches - Everton v Liverpool, Manchester United v Arsenal And More

23 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Everton v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Pre Match Press Conference - Injury Update, Ballon d'Or Thoughts

1 hour ago
James Milner
Opinions

Was James Milner's Position During Liverpool's Porto Win A Jurgen Klopp Message To FSG Ahead Of AFCON?

1 hour ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Update On Injuries To Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino And Curtis Jones

4 hours ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Interviews

Lionel Messi Drops Mohamed Salah Hint At Ballon D'or Ceremony

4 hours ago
Karim Adeyemi
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Swoop For £34m Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi

5 hours ago
Thiago
Interviews

'Even The Best Players Need To Adapt' - Dirk Kuyt On The Form Of Liverpool Midfielder Thiago

6 hours ago