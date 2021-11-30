Report: Liverpool Appoint Brazil World Cup Winner Taffarel As Goalkeeper Coach To Work With Alisson Becker

According to a report, Liverpool have appointed former Brazilian stopper Taffarel as senior goalkeeper coach.

The 55 year old already works alongside Alisson as the national team's goalkeeping coach.

It's reported by Neil Jones of Goal that the 1994 World Cup winner will combine the role at Liverpool with that he does for Brazil.

In what is a shock move, it appears that Taffarel will work alongside John Achterberg who is the current senior goalkeeping coach.

According to Goal, Taffarel has already been at the AXA Training Centre recently to discuss the role.

It goes onto say that Alisson has played his part in pushing the club to get Taffarel on board and that the Brazilian will be in Liverpool as soon as he can get a work permit.

Taffarel enjoyed an illustrious career playing 101 times for Brazil, winning the World Cup in 1994 and two Copa America tournaments.

Further information will need to be clarified by the club itself as to where Taffarel fits into the current coaching setup and how that impacts the roles of Achterberg and his assistant Jack Robinson.

