Report: Liverpool Awaiting Answer From Egyptian FA On Mohamed Salah's Status For Chelsea Clash

Liverpool are still awaiting an answer from the Egyptian FA as to whether they will allow Mohamed Salah to play in the huge Premier League clash against Chelsea on 2nd January 2022, a report confirms.

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to kick off on Sunday, 9th January and Liverpool and other Premier League clubs are hoping that they can keep hold of their players for games the weekend before.

For the Reds, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will also be featuring for Senegal and Guinea respectively at the competition.

Salah Status For Chelsea Game Still Undecided

David Lynch of The Mirror has reported that Osama Ismail who is a spokesman for the Egyptian football association told Ahram Online, Liverpool's request to display the release of their talisman is still being considered.

“We already received the request. It is still under consideration, and no answer has been given yet."

AFCON Brought Forward?

Further doubts arose when the same report claimed that due to Egypt's Al Ahly's participation in the FIFA World Club Cup they have requested for AFCON to be brought forward to start on Sunday, 3rd January.

This would mean all three of Liverpool's players would be ruled out of the Chelsea clash which could be so influential.

Whilst a re-scheduling of the tournament seems unlikely at this late stage, Liverpool fans will be anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Egyptian FA's decision on whether Salah will be able to play at Stamford Bridge.

