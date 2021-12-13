Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool Awaiting Answer From Egyptian FA On Mohamed Salah's Status For Chelsea Clash

Author:

Liverpool are still awaiting an answer from the Egyptian FA as to whether they will allow Mohamed Salah to play in the huge Premier League clash against Chelsea on 2nd January 2022, a report confirms.

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to kick off on Sunday, 9th January and Liverpool and other Premier League clubs are hoping that they can keep hold of their players for games the weekend before.

For the Reds, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will also be featuring for Senegal and Guinea respectively at the competition.

Mohamed Salah Arsenal

Salah Status For Chelsea Game Still Undecided

David Lynch of The Mirror has reported that Osama Ismail who is a spokesman for the Egyptian football association told Ahram Online, Liverpool's request to display the release of their talisman is still being considered.

“We already received the request. It is still under consideration, and no answer has been given yet."

Read More

AFCON Brought Forward?

Further doubts arose when the same report claimed that due to Egypt's Al Ahly's participation in the FIFA World Club Cup they have requested for AFCON to be brought forward to start on Sunday, 3rd January.

This would mean all three of Liverpool's players would be ruled out of the Chelsea clash which could be so influential.

Whilst a re-scheduling of the tournament seems unlikely at this late stage, Liverpool fans will be anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Egyptian FA's decision on whether Salah will be able to play at Stamford Bridge.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Arsenal
News

Report: Liverpool Awaiting Answer From Egyptian FA On Mohamed Salah's Status For Chelsea Clash

just now
Champions League Trophy
News

Report: Liverpool’s Most Likely Champions League Opponents In Round Of 16

26 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Champions League Trophy
News

Who Could Liverpool Face In The Last 16 Of The UEFA Champions League?

57 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

'His Role Changed Slightly' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Jordan Henderson's Position In Aston Villa Victory

1 hour ago
Paolo Maldini
Interviews

‘Liverpool Are a Level Above the Others’ - AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Praises Jurgen Klopp’s Side

10 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Liverpool Starlet Harvey Elliott Set to Return From Injury In January

11 hours ago
Premier League Trophy
Non LFC

Premier League Fixtures - Christmas, Boxing Day And New Year: Where To Watch/Stream

12 hours ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares' Hilarious Tweet After Aston Villa Victory

12 hours ago