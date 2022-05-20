Report: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the Reds trophy parade

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool's trophy parade for winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup on May 19 is 'for the people.'

As per Anfield Watch, Klopp said: "It is just for Liverpool FC. It is for the people. I couldn't care less what other people say. It is just for us.

"I have so many reasons to celebrate, we don't know how many reasons but we have enough already. The Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. I think it's enough to celebrate life."

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds are still in contention for the Premier League and Champions League, which would complete a record breaking quadruple.

Klopp continued: "We have so many reasons to celebrate. We didn't have the parade two years ago, which is another reason. It's not about what other people think - I know what they will say and I couldn't care less - it's just for us, for the people."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |