Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On The Reds Champions League Final Defeat To Real Madrid

Jordan Henderson says 'it will take a little bit of time' for the Liverpool players to get over their 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Paris.

The Reds dominated proceedings and had 24 attempts on the Madrid goal, but a man of the match display from Thibaut Courtois in the Real net helped the Spaniards to a record 14th European Cup.

As per The Mirror, Henderson said: "It's hard to analyse it now and take everything in, but I hope when we are on holiday and having a break we realise that this season has been special.

Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp

"As players it's really difficult. It will take a little bit of time for us, it’s so hard to assess so close to a devastating defeat."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two weeks back, the Reds were still in the hunt for a record breaking quadruple, but a heartbreaking final day in the Premier League and a devastating defeat against Los Blancos, has put a cloud over what was still a brilliant season from Klopp's men. As they picked up a Carabao Cup and FA Cup double.

Henderson continued: "We have always reacted in the right way and I am sure we will do it again."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

By Neil Andrew21 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Goal of The Season (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew44 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane To Tell Liverpool He Wants To Leave This Summer, Bayern Munich Favourites, Reds Want Replacement Lined Up Before Selling

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Get In A New Number Nine' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Has Decided To Leave

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Fans
News

Liverpool Issue Statement On UEFA Champions League Final Fan Entrance Issues

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool Parade
News

Liverpool Victory Parade Confirmed To Celebrate The Successes From 2021/22 Season

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago