Report: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On The Reds Champions League Final Defeat To Real Madrid
Jordan Henderson says 'it will take a little bit of time' for the Liverpool players to get over their 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Paris.
The Reds dominated proceedings and had 24 attempts on the Madrid goal, but a man of the match display from Thibaut Courtois in the Real net helped the Spaniards to a record 14th European Cup.
As per The Mirror, Henderson said: "It's hard to analyse it now and take everything in, but I hope when we are on holiday and having a break we realise that this season has been special.
"As players it's really difficult. It will take a little bit of time for us, it’s so hard to assess so close to a devastating defeat."
Two weeks back, the Reds were still in the hunt for a record breaking quadruple, but a heartbreaking final day in the Premier League and a devastating defeat against Los Blancos, has put a cloud over what was still a brilliant season from Klopp's men. As they picked up a Carabao Cup and FA Cup double.
Henderson continued: "We have always reacted in the right way and I am sure we will do it again."
