Report: Liverpool & Chelsea May Have To Play Champions League Away Legs At Neutral Venues

Liverpool and Chelsea may have to play the away legs of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties at a neutral venue according to a report.

The Reds are due to face Inter Milan in the San Siro in Italy with Thomas Tuchel's Blues set for a clash against Lille in France.

According to The Daily Mail, both games could be played at neutral venues with the report claiming 'UEFA are reluctant to endorse the compulsory vaccination rules set to be introduced by the French and Italian governments.'

The new regulations in Italy and France will mean that all individuals involved in professional sports will need a Covid passport.

This would mean unvaccinated players for the Premier League clubs would not be allowed to play under these regulations.

Should local government restrictions be imposed leading to depleted squads, UEFA would have the power to move the fixtures elsewhere.

It would not be the first time that Champions League fixtures have been moved to neutral venues with many games in last season's competition moved elsewhere due to quarantine rules.

It would be a shame to see one of the legs of the two legged ties moved to a neutral venue as it would seem to give the English sides an advantage assuming they will still be able to play at their home grounds.

Let's hope a satisfactory conclusion can be found which protects the health and safety of all involved without giving teams an advantage.

