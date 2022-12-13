Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Closing In On Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez Dealing  Serious Blow To Real Madrid

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez Dealing  Serious Blow To Real Madrid

Liverpool appear to be leading the race to sign the two young World Cup superstars.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool appear to be closing in on the signings of Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez according to a report.

The reputations of both young midfielders have gone from strength to strength during the World Cup with Bellingham helping England to the quarter-finals and Fernandez due to line up for Argentina in the semi-final against Croatia this evening.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez

There have been several reports over the past days linking Liverpool with a move for both players and Mundo Deportivo report that Real Madrid could be dealt a blow with the Reds close to sealing the transfer of both.

The Spanish outlet reports that 19-year-old Bellingham is the primary target for Los Blancos but believe that the news out of Germany suggests that Liverpool are winning the race and are willing to pay €150million for him.

It’s a similar story when it comes to 21-year-old Fernandez who is reported as being Real’s backup option should they fail to sign Bellingham.

They cite Argentina outlet La Capital and claim that Fernandez has already reached an agreement with Liverpool and there is also something in place between the two clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst neither player is likely to be available until the Summer of 2023, there is no doubt that signing them would be transformative for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who are badly in need of a midfield revamp.

Questions remain however as to how realistic this really is and how Liverpool would fund the move for one or both of these players considering their huge price tags.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Liverpool ‘Willing’ To Pay Release Clause For Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez & Personal Agreement Close

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player
News

Report: Liverpool Make Contract Offer To Enzo Fernandez, Real Madrid Also Interested

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
News

Report: Liverpool Have 'Accelerated Like Crazy' In Jude Bellingham Transfer Race

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-3 Lyon Match Highlights, Dubai Super Cup

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez
News

Report: Liverpool Reach Pre-Agreement With Benfica For Transfer Of Enzo Fernandez

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina v Croatia - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
imago1020065750h
News

Liverpool Target Leicester City's James Maddison To Help Bolster Their Midfield

By Justin Foster
Gareth Southgate
World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold And James Maddison: Gareth Southgate's Biggest World Cup Mistake - England 1-2 France

By Damon Carr