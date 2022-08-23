Report: Liverpool Concern Over Severity Of Naby Keita Injury

Liverpool are concerned over the severity of Naby Keita's injury after the midfielder missed the team's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Monday.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The Reds continued their poor start to the season going down to their rivals in another unconvincing display that leaves them with just two points from their opening three matches.

Jurgen Klopp is having to deal with an injury crisis that sees him currently missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota.

Darwin Nunez is also currently serving a three match suspension for his red card against Crystal Palace and Keita was a surprise omission from Liverpool's squad on Monday with Klopp confirming the 27-year-old was the latest player to join the injury list.

According to Neil Jones of GOAL, the Guinea international will undergo a scan today on a muscle injury picked up in training with Liverpool concerned about the 'severity' of the issue.

After the defeat at Old Trafford, Klopp provided an update on the situation with Liverpool's number eight.

“Yesterday he was injured. It needs further assessment, but it doesn’t look like he will be in training tomorrow.

“We need more assessment. He missed yesterday, today, and how much more, I don’t know.”

LFCTR Verdict

This is a further blow to Klopp and must strengthen the case to bring a midfielder to the club before the transfer window closes.

The nature of the injuries must also be a concern with most of them appearing to be muscular in nature.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |