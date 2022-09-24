Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool 'Confident' Of Agreeing New Contract For Naby Keita

Liverpool reportedly open talks with midfielder Naby Keita over a potential contract extension to keep the Guinean at the club beyond 2023.

Jurgen Klopp agreed to a deal with RB Leipzig in the summer of 2017 to sign midfielder Naby Keita the following year. The Guinean arrived prior to the 2018-19 campaign and enjoyed a full pre-season with the Reds.

Naby Keita

Whilst the quality of Naby Keita cannot be questioned, the midfielder has struggled with injuries throughout his four seasons so far at Anfield. Due to this, it's argued by some that he hasn't lived up to his potential upon his arrival in 2018.

There had been reports earlier this summer that Naby Keita was unhappy at Liverpool and had expressed interest in leaving the club. Whilst there have been no more reports dismissing these claims, it is now reported that Liverpool wish to hold talks over a contract extension.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are "increasingly confident" in keeping Naby Keita at Anfield for the long-term, certainly past his current expiry date in the summer of 2023.

Naby Keita Crystal Palace

The Guinean midfielder has made a total of 117 appearances, but it's noted that he's only made one cameo this season, in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. He's scored 11 goals and provided six assists in that time frame of four years.

Whilst his goals/assists total may not seem completely groundbreaking, it's worth noting that Naby Keita has the highest win percentage of any Liverpool player who has played a minimum of 50 games in the Premier League.

To put it plainly - when Naby Keita plays, Liverpool almost always win.

