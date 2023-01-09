Report: Liverpool Could Make Surprising U-Turn On Two Midfield Stars

Jurgen Klopp could be willing to give Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain new deals at Anfield, according to reports.

The two midfielders have had undulated career paths since their respective arrivals - Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017, Keita in 2018 - but have been mostly hampered by injury to deny them true success in a Liverpool shirt.

They both have won an exceptional array of trophies, but their contributions have been mostly limited as their physio time increased.

Since the return of club football from the World Cup, both have had impressive cameos either in a starting berth or from the substitutes' bench. Oxlade-Chamberlain looked particularly influential in Liverpool's 3-1 over Aston Villa and scored a goal in a disappointing loss at Brentford by the same scoreline. Keita has had bite and added possessional maintenance into a midfield lacking it on several occasions.

This had potentially led to Liverpool having second thoughts about their futures, with contracts running out in the summer. The pair are free to speak to European clubs about signing contracts in the coming months, and it could be a situation the Reds want to avoid.

Graeme Bailey, via TeamTalk, said: "While both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave Liverpool, Klopp could be open to them staying at the club and signing new deals now they are involved again."

This would probably be of large frustration to the Liverpool fanbase, with the two likely needing to be thanked for their efforts and head for a new challenge elsewhere.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |