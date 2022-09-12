Report: Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson Ruled Out Of Ajax Clash
Liverpool look set to be without left-back Andy Robertson for the crucial Champions League group A match at Anfield on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old played the full match in Liverpool's disappointing 4-1 defeat against Napoli last Wednesday and didn't show any signs of a problem.
According to the Liverpool Echo, however, the Scotland captain will miss the clash with the Eredivise champions with an issue with his left knee.
The publication also report they understand that the defender was at the AXA Training Centre on Sunday wearing a knee brace.
This news will come as another blow to manager Jurgen Klopp who has been beset with injuries since the season started and Robertson joins fellow defenders Calvin Ramsay and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.
Fortunately for Klopp and Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas is fit and available to play and as proved in the past is more than an able deputy for the Scot.
Liverpool need to get back to winning ways against Ajax otherwise they could find themselves struggling to qualify for the last 16.
