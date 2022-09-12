Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson Ruled Out Of Ajax Clash

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Report: Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson Ruled Out Of Ajax Clash

Reds set to be without left-back for crucial Champions League match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool look set to be without left-back Andy Robertson for the crucial Champions League group A match at Anfield on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old played the full match in Liverpool's disappointing 4-1 defeat against Napoli last Wednesday and didn't show any signs of a problem.

Liverpool Andrew Robertson

According to the Liverpool Echo, however, the Scotland captain will miss the clash with the Eredivise champions with an issue with his left knee.

The publication also report they understand that the defender was at the AXA Training Centre on Sunday wearing a knee brace.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This news will come as another blow to manager Jurgen Klopp who has been beset with injuries since the season started and Robertson joins fellow defenders Calvin Ramsay and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

Fortunately for Klopp and Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas is fit and available to play and as proved in the past is more than an able deputy for the Scot.

Liverpool need to get back to winning ways against Ajax otherwise they could find themselves struggling to qualify for the last 16.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

'Klopp Will Want The Stability' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Manager To Shuffle Pack In Defence

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Plan To Sign Ibrahim Sangare In January Transfer

By Neil Andrew
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Bayern Munich v Barcelona | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'Too Many Players Underperforming' - Pundit On Problems At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Ajax Predicted Lineup | Matip & Nunez To Return?

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Ajax | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Premier League ball
News

Report: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Postponed? Chelsea v Liverpool Next?

By Damon Carr
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Ibrahim Sangare Transfer

By Neil Andrew