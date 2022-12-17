Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate An Illness Doubt For World Cup Final

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

France will take on Argentina in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final on Sunday.
France have been hit by illness concerns in the camp ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps has a nervous 24 hours ahead as he waits on news on some of his key players.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, that includes Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

He claims that the 23-year-old is the latest France player who has fallen ill although suggested that his condition is ‘not alarming’.

Konate was recalled to Les Bleus’ team for the semi-final victory against Morocco after Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano was ruled out with illness.

The Liverpool man produced an outstanding display alongside Raphael Varane to help France secure a crucial clean sheet in the 2-0 victory over the surprise package of the 2022 finals.

Ibrahima Konate
It is unclear whether Deschamps will stick with Konate assuming he is fit or will recall Upemecano to his starting XI, a player who has been far from convincing in the tournament so far.

Based on his own performances, it would be extremely unfortunate therefore for Konate to be left out of the battle with Lionel Messi and Argentina.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Liverpool have a huge talent on their books in Konate.

A World Cup final appearance would mean in the space of a year he will have participated in four major finals for club and country so fingers crossed he is fit and selected to play.

