Report: Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate On His France Debut

Ibrahima Konate made his senior debut for France in their 1-1 draw against Austria on Friday night. In an interview with Federation Francaise de Football after the match, Konate said: "I’m very happy to have made my first appearance, unfortunately there is no result that goes with it, we are still disappointed but I hope that we will finish the next game in victory."

The Frenchman enjoyed an excellent maiden season at the Reds, he alternated places in the squad with Joel Matip, and was often preferred to the Cameroonian in the Champions League and cup competitions. Konate played 29 games in all competitions and scored three times for Jurgen Klopps side.

Ibrahima Konate in the Champions League final IMAGO / NurPhoto

He continued: "Singing the national anthem in full flavour, although I have already played for the youth teams, but it’s true that to sing with the first team of France it does something and as I have said I am very happy to make my first appearance.

"It was a difficult fight yes, we are facing a big team from Austria and we know a few players in particular personally and we know what their style of play is and I had a lot battles with their forwards."

