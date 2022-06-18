Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Defender Expected To Sign New Contract This Summer

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is expected to sign a new contract this summer according to a report.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a summer transfer to a whole host of clubs after only making 21 appearances last season.

Joe Gomez

The England international joined Liverpool for a reported fee of £4.4million in July 2015 from Charlton Athletic.

After starting his Reds career in the full-back positions, Gomez suffered a serious knee injury which limited his appearances until the 2017/18 season when he started to establish himself as part of Jurgen Klopp's plans.

Gomez competed with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren for the place alongside Virgil van Dijk during the following two seasons and became the Dutchman's regular partner during the Premier League winning campaign in 2019/20.

Another serious knee injury sustained on international duty ruined the following season for Gomez but he once again fought his way back to fitness for the new campaign.

Despite returning to full fitness, Gomez found himself behind Matip and new signing Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order which limited his appearances in the first half of the season.

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip

Gomez's versatility helped him again however as he started to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold during the second half of the season earning him more playing time.

According to Chris Bascombe (via Anfield Edition), Gomez will be signing an extension to his current deal which ends in 2024 despite 'plenty of Premier League interest'.

At just 25, Gomez still has time to re-establish himself in the Liverpool starting lineup and by signing a new contract and committing his long-term future to the club, it looks like he has the belief that he can do so.

