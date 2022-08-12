Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Defender Misses Training To Give Jurgen Klopp More Injury Drama Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

Liverpool defender Joel Matip missed training on Friday with a groin issue causing further concern for manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Joel Matip

The Reds will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham during the opening weekend of the season when Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah rescued a point late on.

Thiago Alcantara limped off in the second half at Craven Cottage with a hamstring issue and joined Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota on the sidelines.

There was further bad news for Klopp on Friday with reports suggesting that Matip missed training as a precaution with a groin problem.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He hasn't yet been ruled out for the match against Patrick Vieira's Eagles but Liverpool are unlikely to take any risks, especially with Joe Gomez on standby to step up to partner Virgil van Dijk should Matip not make it.

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip

There was some positive news however for Klopp and Liverpool with both Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas looking like they will be ready for the match at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolCrystal Palace

Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'They All Have The Same Chance' - Liverpool’s Midfield | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr29 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Cool Partnership' - Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr59 minutes ago
Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

Report: Sheffield United Hopeful Of Signing Liverpool Youngster Despite Strong Competition

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
liverpool v city
Quotes

'I Always Think You’ve Got A Chance Against Liverpool' - Veteran Manager Gives His Opinion On The Title Race

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Thiago
Quotes

'His Injury Is Not Good' - Thiago Alcantara Injury | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Thiago Harvey Elliott Liverpool
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Admission For Young Talent To Fill Thiago's Spot

By Jim Nichol-Turner5 hours ago