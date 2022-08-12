Report: Liverpool Defender Misses Training To Give Jurgen Klopp More Injury Drama Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

Liverpool defender Joel Matip missed training on Friday with a groin issue causing further concern for manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Reds will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham during the opening weekend of the season when Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah rescued a point late on.

Thiago Alcantara limped off in the second half at Craven Cottage with a hamstring issue and joined Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota on the sidelines.

There was further bad news for Klopp on Friday with reports suggesting that Matip missed training as a precaution with a groin problem.

He hasn't yet been ruled out for the match against Patrick Vieira's Eagles but Liverpool are unlikely to take any risks, especially with Joe Gomez on standby to step up to partner Virgil van Dijk should Matip not make it.

There was some positive news however for Klopp and Liverpool with both Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas looking like they will be ready for the match at Anfield.

