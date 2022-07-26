Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

A busy summer for the Liverpool hierarchy continued today after they announced that a defender has signed a new contract at the club.

The Reds have had a hectic few weeks since the transfer window opened and have overseen a number of high-profile of incomings and outgoings including the signing of Darwin Nunez and the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Darwin Nunez
Sadio Mane

Today, however, Liverpool secured the future of another bright prospect with 18-year-old Luke Chambers signing a new contract.

Chambers is a versatile defender who is equally comfortable at left-back or in the centre of defence and has been at the LFC Academy since he was six years old.  

After an impressive season in Liverpool's under 18s, Chambers was also part of the England squad that won the under-19 European Championship.

He was rewarded for his efforts by being picked by manager Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool's pre-season tour of Asia where he played against Premier League opposition in Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool continue to plan ahead to make sure they are successful in the long term and the signing of Chambers is another exciting one for the future.

