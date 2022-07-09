Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Defender To Undergo Medical On Sunday Ahead Of Exit

Neco Williams will undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest on Sunday as his transfer from Liverpool nears completion.

That's according to Neil Jones of Goal who reports that once the medical is done, the Welsh international will complete his move to the City Ground in a deal that could be worth close to £17million.

It was reported earlier this week that the 21-year-old had agreed personal terms with Steve Cooper's team before the two clubs then found an agreement.

Williams had also been linked with a move to Southampton and Fulham, where he enjoyed an impressive loan spell during the second half of last season but it looks like Forest will get their man.

As the 2022 World Cup approaches, the right-back is desperate to ensure he gets enough game time to make sure he becomes a certain starter in Qatar.

Neco Williams
The form of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool means he is likely to be undroppable for the foreseeable future so it would be difficult for Williams to stay at Anfield and get the minutes he needs.

After Calvin Ramsay was signed from Aberdeen, that made the decision to sell the talented Welshman when a suitable offer arrived.

It looks like Williams' time as a Liverpool player will end over the coming days, a move that will leave supporters with mixed feelings.

