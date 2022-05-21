Report: Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Assist Battle With Mohamed Salah Ahead Of Wolves Clash

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he will be trying to overtake his teammate Mohamed Salah in the assist rankings on the final day of the season against Wolves.

Salah is just one assist ahead of TAA, on 13, but the Eyptian is a doubt after a kock against Chelsea in the FA Cup final kept him out of the Reds midweek match against Southampton.

As per Football365, Alexander-Arnold said: "I don’t know how he feels about it but I’d like to maybe just get one and we’d be able to share the trophy.

“It would be a good moment for us. We’ve worked hard together. Our relationship has really grown this season."

If the right back can set up a goal, it would match his personal best of 13 assists in the 2019/20 season.

“Hopefully he wins his Golden Boot, and then I think it’s kind of now just between me and him for the top assists. We’ll see what happens.”

